Commentary: A race with China we can't afford to lose

Entering this new decade, American technological supremacy is again threatened. This time it is by China. But, unlike Sputnik, this bad news crept up on us gradually. We now resemble the frog whose pot is heated so slowly that it doesn't realize it is about to be boiled to death.

The current threat is revealed by statistics about the solar panels which convert sunlight into electricity. These panels have become cheap enough to threaten conventional power industries — coal, oil, natural gas.

Thanks to concerns about global warming and to their low cost, photovoltaic panels will probably dominate future energy technology. The country leading in producing and installing them will be the world's technology leader. Current trends suggest it won't be the United States.

As of 2018, China was way ahead. Its total installed panels had a generating capacity of 176,100 megawatts. The United States came in a dismal second with only 62,600 MW installed. We fared even worse in PV generating capacity added in 2018 (10,600 MW), and were beaten by India (10,800 MW added) and China (45,000 MW added). The Chinese added more than four times as much PV generating capacity as we did.

In production of panels the differences between the U.S. and China were even scarier.