Commentary: Attacks on critical race theory reopen old wounds

Part of what’s so insidious about the conservative assault on critical race theory is how it exploits a deep-seated rift in the Democratic coalition, one that’s been apparent since the advent of the back-to-the-city movement in the 1980s and 1990s. That divide has never been fully resolved — and it needs to be soon.

Of the various factions that comprise the Democratic Party’s base, two in particular have held considerable sway in the election cycles of the 21st century. The first is the mostly (but not exclusively) white, educated and affluent progressive wing. These voters rose to prominence in the aftermath of the Great Recession and saw opportunities for greater influence during the Obama Administration. In the 2020 election cycle, they mostly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The second is the relatively moderate wing of middle- and working-class people of color. These Democrats have been painstakingly building up power within the party’s establishment over several decades. They coalesced around Joe Biden in 2020.