Commentary: Let’s honor Labor Day by protecting workers

As we celebrate Labor Day and “essential workers” amid a viciously resurgent pandemic, we ought to match our rhetoric with some concrete protections for these workers — you know, all those warehouse employees, meatpackers, farmworkers and supermarket staff that industry groups love to thank online while doing little, if anything, for them in the real world.

We’re talking basic things like fresh N-95 masks for all workers, face shields wherever needed, adequate physical distancing, free regular testing for COVID-19 and paid sick time for every worker who needs it — all recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The problem is that President Joe Biden has abandoned his own executive order, issued on his second day in office, to protect workers’ health and safety during the pandemic. Biden pledged to enact a new infectious disease rule to protect workers — which the Trump administration refused to do — by last March. Three months later, in June, he finally signed a narrow rule that only covers health care workers — leaving out tens of millions of workers who toil daily in dangerous conditions where COVID-19 infections have spread like wildfire.