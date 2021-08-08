Commentary: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of the entire student body.

I was a math teacher at Pikesville at the time, and I was stationed in the gym to help keep the lines moving and facilitate the process. The health professionals set up a series of vaccination tables, and, without incident, the approximately 1,000 students were quickly and efficiently vaccinated. All of this was done with a minimum of political turmoil.

To my knowledge, none of the students subsequently came down with the measles. In fact, only one person out of the entire staff and student body came down with the measles. That person was me. I woke up two mornings later covered in red blotches and feeling very ill. The student at Pikesville High who had the measles was in my math class, and it seems that while I was assisting in the vaccination, I was incubating the disease. The health department actually sent my children’s pediatrician to my house to verify that I had the measles. It was the only time that our pediatrician ever made a house call.