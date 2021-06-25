Commentary: Safety net needs more than stimulus checks

The COVID-19 pandemic in the United States has left millions of people struggling to make ends meet. Massive government spending, especially the stimulus checks, has provided crucial relief. But the checks are just a band-aid for a U.S. social safety net that has been shredded by decades of budget cuts and draconian rules.

As analysts with the nonprofit group Human Rights Watch, we looked closely at recent census data regarding these stimulus checks. We found that of the nearly 40 million adults living in a household that received a stimulus payment in mid-May, 60% spent a portion on food, 49% on rent or mortgage, 44% on utilities and 24% on car payments.

In other words, this money is going to essential needs, not frills or already-flush bank accounts.

Nearly 45% of households making less than $35,000 a year used the checks to cover three or all four of these necessities. The census data also reflect racial inequalities: 88% of Black adults relied on the payments for at least one of these necessities versus 66% of white adults.