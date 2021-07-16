Commentary: Schools must teach about racism

Teaching about racism helps explain many of the key issues that students and their families face. These include: the high cost of higher education and health care, the low rate of union representation, the lack of government-subsidized child care, and many other bread-and-butter issues for working people in which the U.S. often lags behind. These benefits exist in many European countries because working people — particularly trade unionists in key industries — fought for them. In America, racial divisions and anti-immigrant sentiment have long hamstrung this fight.

The U.S. military is disproportionately Black and brown; as teachers of minority youth, we watch a sizable chunk of our senior classes volunteer for the military each year. Whereas in the post-war era high school graduates could sometimes get unionized manufacturing jobs that provided them a living wage, health care and benefits, today the only way for many low-income minority youth to get these is to join the military.

For teachers, the school-to-prison pipeline is not an abstraction — many of us have former students who are or have been incarcerated. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice found, Black men were incarcerated at nearly six times the rate of white men. If we ignore the United States’ racist legacy, the only explanation for this tragic phenomenon is to blame Black people for their own oppression.