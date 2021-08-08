Commentary: The ban on evictions can’t become permanent

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Today, because the U.S. has been successful at vaccinating individuals facing the highest risk from COVID-19, the fatality rate is roughly the same as the seasonal flu. Given that vaccines are widely available and that the virus is much less harmful to children than to adults, the U.S. needs to start treating it more like the flu. Policymakers would never impose an eviction moratorium due to the flu.

There are reasons to remain concerned about the plight of low-income renters. According to data from the Census Bureau, between June 23 and July 5 more than 7 million households had fallen behind on rent, including nearly 4 million with children in the home and 2.7 million with income below $25,000 a year.

While a little over 25 million renters reported having confidence they could make their next month’s payment, 12.7 million had no or slight confidence. Roughly the same number of households responded that they were very or somewhat likely to be evicted in the next two months (3.6 million) as not likely (3.7 million).