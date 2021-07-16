Commentary: Vaccine rollout is a success story unlike any in the world

Still, with many aspects of life returning to normal, the pandemic is not behind us. Cases have increased in states with lower vaccination rates, such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Montana. New variants may continue to emerge among the unvaccinated, particularly in colder months.

The United Kingdom offers a cautionary tale. Almost two-thirds of the country has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — just under half the country is fully vaccinated — and yet the number of cases per day has returned to levels seen in February. The same variant causing such problems there is now gaining traction here. Experts estimate it accounts for one in five infections nationwide. This risks derailing the downward trend in cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the unvaccinated.

Preempting that risk relies on federal, state and local governments — regardless of political party — increasing vaccine access and confidence, reducing barriers and hesitancy, and improving equity. This must be done using strategies and messages that bridge divides and increase vaccine acceptance.

Two areas, in particular, must be addressed.