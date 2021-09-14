Commentary: We are still at war, and the costs remain high for some

The Pentagon has admitted that civilians may have died but places blame for those deaths on the supposed explosives in the car, not the missile that struck it. We may never know whether the strike averted a major attack.

But even if it did, it caused tremendous harm too. Seven children. A father. A fiance. A narrow neighborhood street. A small community blown to bits by a bomb from the sky. Try to imagine what that would do to your community. How understanding would you be if this happened to your family? What must the remaining family members think of America now? Who harmed them? Who is now their enemy?

Worse still is the fact that these victims have no recourse to justice. This happened in a war. The family won’t get answers. At most, they might get condolence payments from the U.S. military. The Pentagon has recently overhauled the system to track and pay compensation, but it is still slow to admit errors, and those it acknowledges fall far short of what human rights groups track.

The Department of Defense has tracked and reported civilian casualties only since 2018, and how it tracks them is questionable, typically relying on the same internal records that led to the strike in the first place. Officials rarely visit strike sites or interview witnesses. Most innocent victims of our direct military action receive no resolution or acknowledgment at all.