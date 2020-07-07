Community band presents virtual concert (July 7)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis Community Band will present the third in its Virtual Summer Concert series this evening.

The link to the concert, https://youtu.be/nNvnlwTMCuE, will become active around 8 p.m., and will remain active through Sunday.

The concert will feature a video clip of “Comedian’s Gallop” by Kabalevsky, with marimba solo by Beth Jordan, from the band’s 2006 concert “Music of the Russian Masters.” This will be followed by ragtime numbers by Flute Cocktail, the flute choir, in remembrance of the band’s flutist and board treasurer, Debbie Hackleman, who died June 28 following a stroke. Sue Gillespie will play “Ashokan Farewell,” a favorite of Hackleman’s, during a brief tribute to her.

The concert will end with footage of several band members playing “God Bless America” and “You’re A Grand Old Flag” at their homes on Independence Day. Bob Schapper put together individual videos sent to him for this patriotic tribute.

