Community comes together for APD toy drive

On Saturday, the Albany Police Department parked a patrol car outside of the Albany Walmart and prayed.

The department had decided at the last minute to hold a “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive, but as officers watched customer after customer stroll past their car without dropping toys off, they weren’t sure the impromptu event would make a dent in the overwhelming need for Christmas toys this year.

“The first few minutes were scary,” said crime prevention specialist Laura Hawkins. “We have never done this type of event before and I am not going to lie, we were standing around and saying, ‘Well, if we get a few toys that would be pretty great.'"

But after a bit of time passed without a donation, officers took matters into their own hands.

“Two of the officers decided we needed toys in the back of the car so people understood what we were doing,” Hawkins said. “So they both ran inside and bought an armload of toys.”

Then, Hawkins said, the floodgates opened.