Community Outreach at 50: Nonprofit continues to fill gaps

Looking ahead COI officials say they would like to make inroads in employment areas.

“It’s the next big thing,” Danley said. “Economics, business, vocational training. Earning that steady income that we can depend on.”

That said, Danley also notes that “a lot of residents have complicated work histories and need a little stability before they can take on the open market.”

Another gap that COI is trying to fill is case management. It’s a term you hear almost daily throughout the social service world. How do you connect individuals in need with the resources they need?

“This a real challenge,” Danley said. “How do you figure out the best place for someone? How do you put them in a place in which they will succeed? That’s difficult.

“If someone says ‘I want to make some changes in my life’ that’s great. You need case managers to make sure how to get them there. It’s a journey. And it takes a lot of time. And you’re not going to solve everything by coming to COI.

"We're always fine-tuning. That's why we have been successful for 50 years. That's the only way we stayed around, by starting new programs when they are needed and stopping them when they are no longer needed."

“There are a lot of gaps. There are a lot of people we can’t serve. There are a lot of people out there that are trying. We’re proud to work in a community where people care so much.”

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.