Community outreach, raw sewage, a veterinary lab: How OSU scientists mobilized for public health during COVID

While the beginnings of the program were humble compared to what it has become today, it was among the first such programs in the nation and a major step in formulating a science-based public health response to the pandemic. Getting the program up and running involved a herculean effort by nine principal investigators from several different colleges at OSU.

“Everyone worked around the clock … for probably six to eight weeks to clear all the different hurdles to make it possible,” Dalziel said. “Some aspects of the way that we work were established early on and continued, and I think they’ve helped us continue to be responsive and agile.”

The urgency and importance of the work TRACE does has pushed the team through difficulties that Dalziel likened to a scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” when Indiana Jones is attempting to escape a rolling boulder in a cave.

Aside from the daunting volume of work in creating an entirely new public health program, TRACE ran into technical difficulties early on. Test results could be delayed by up to two weeks at times due to a logjam of tests at the few labs certified to analyze COVID-19 test samples. Dalziel said one of the most important facets of the program was the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in OSU's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine teaming up with Willamette Valley Toxicology Laboratory.