Community Services Consortium provides grants to local outreach organizations

Based around the needs created by COVID, CHANCE created a hotel/motel program in conjunction with CSC in all three counties in which it operates, and currently has contracts with 22 hotels in five cities.

“Whatever resource that is needed we will connect with a partner to make sure those needs are being met,” Blackford said. “If it is someone who is COVID-positive, we will make sure it is in a timely manner while also making sure that protocols are being met. So the individual is protected and is practicing social distancing.”

Jackson Street Youth Services

With locations in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, Jackson Street Youth Services works to provide a stable future for youth in crisis in the tri-county area. It was awarded $82,110 by CSC to assist with shelter and outreach services to homeless youth.

Like so many other outreach programs, Jackson Street Youth Services has had to acclimate to the circumstances created by the pandemic and take extra precautions to keep youth safe. The funding will go a long way toward assisting with that process and will also allow the organization to increase its outreach while the majority of kids are out of school for the foreseeable future.