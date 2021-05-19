COMP-Northwest medical graduates celebrated in Lebanon

Graduates of the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony Friday. The Lebanon medical school will award degrees to 104 new osteopathic physicians.

In a press release about the commencement, COMP-Northwest noted a shortage of physicians on the horizon, which has even bigger implications during a global pandemic.

“Current data from the Association of American Medical Colleges warns the United States faces a projected physician shortage of between 54,100 and 139,000 doctors by 2033,” the press release states. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional serious strains on this work force as it continues to respond to this national emergency.”

The university also noted that the pandemic put serious strain on four-year medical colleges in general, with moves to online classes being mandatory. But “the resilience and determination of the COMP-Northwest medical students has secured their success,” the release states.

The commencement ceremony is being held virtually to comply with social distancing requirements, though graduates will still be recognized individually and take the Physician’s Oath.

Non-graduates can join in on the occasion by visiting https://westernucommencement21.com/. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.