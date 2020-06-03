COMP-NW celebrates the Class of 2020

Wilson asked the members of the graduating class to step back from the current situation and remember when they first understood that their lives would be devoted to medicine.

“This world crisis forces us to adapt to what I call a crack in time. Our future is not yet clear, but to make better sense of all this, graduates, please I ask each of you to think back to the very first moment you knew you were destined to be a health professional,” Wilson said. “You knew you were destined to be a healer, you were drawn to it, you felt a calling.”

Barduson was asked to give the main address both because of his years spent on the board and his experience as one of the pioneers in the field of health information systems. In addition to serving on the Western University of Health Sciences board, he is also a member of the Board of Trustees at Scripps Health, an integrated delivery network in Southern California.

He recalled an experience 15 years ago when he was invited to attend a medical student memorial for those who had donated their bodies for the advancement of medicine and medical education. He was awestruck by the solemnity of the event.