COMP-NW recognizes the class of 2021

For the second consecutive year, Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) celebrated its graduating class with an online commencement ceremony.
The 104 members of the COMP-NW class of 2021 were welcomed into their new profession on Friday in the seventh commencement ceremony held for the Lebanon campus, which was established in 2011.
Before the ceremony officially began, several of the graduates were featured in brief video presentations as they reflected on their experience at COMP-NW and thanked friends and family members for helping to make this day a reality.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“COMP-Northwest allowed me the space to be myself, find my voice and create opportunities for other underrepresented minorities who never recognized their worth,” said Jordan Rashaun Bilbrew, who will serve his residency in urology at Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan.
President Daniel R. Wilson, MD, welcomed the graduates to the event and to the beginning of the next stage in their lives.
“Of course, success is about more than good study habits, good grades and good jobs. It is about setting high standards for care, compassion, conscientiousness and character. Our graduates become superb health professionals indelibly shaped by humanistic science, defining the very mission of our university,” Wilson said.
Dean Paula M. Crone, DO, gave thanks to the Lebanon community for its support of COMP-NW. She also recognized several individuals who have now passed but who were crucial in helping the medical school along the way, including former Lebanon Mayor Ken Toomb, longtime Chamber of Commerce leader Shelly Garrett, and Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey.
“To all of our Lebanon community friends and supporters, including our one-of-a-kind Lebanon medical bag ladies, with our Tools of the Trade program, we are able to do something truly special because of this incredible connection we have with our community. I am forever grateful,” Crone said.
The featured speaker was Dr. David M. Carlisle, the president and CEO of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, which is based in Los Angeles. Before Carlisle spoke, he was presented with an honorary doctorate of humane letters from President Wilson on behalf of Western University of Health Sciences.
“Today, you will virtually embark on your final journey as health profession students. When we finish our commencement, you will no longer be students, you will be health professionals,” Carlisle said. “Significantly, you will be entering the health professions at the time of the greatest challenge I have seen during my career as a physician. Indeed, the greatest challenge our society has faced in 100 years, the COVID-19 pandemic.”
After Carlisle’s address, each of the candidates was individually recognized. When possible, friends and family members assisted them as they donned their doctoral hoods.
After each graduate was honored and they joined together in reciting the Osteopathic Oath, Crone once again offered her congratulations.
“I recall vividly my own graduation day: my family gathered together, my dad hooding me, memories I will always cherish. I never fail to feel hopeful and proud as I watch our graduates receive their diplomas each year,” Crone said.