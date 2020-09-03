 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Computer breach at OSU exposes personal info of 1,700 students and faculty
breaking top story

Computer breach at OSU exposes personal info of 1,700 students and faculty

{{featured_button_text}}
OSU students stock 22

Oregon State University students are seen on campus last fall. 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Personal information of some Oregon State University students and faculty members may have been compromised during a computer security breach this summer.

A hacker accessed a computer server for the university’s Ecampus online education program, gaining access to records containing the names and OSU email addresses of about 1,700 students and faculty, the university announced on Thursday.

In the case of some of those individuals, the hacker also gained access to their personal mailing addresses and phone numbers.

No Social Security numbers or financial data were exposed in the incident, according to university officials.

“We discovered the security incident on July 27, undertook an investigation of the breach and contacted state and federal authorities, including the FBI,” OSU spokesman Steve Clark said.

The hacker has not yet been identified, but the FBI is pursuing a criminal investigation into the matter, Clark added.

In the meantime, OSU has taken steps to eliminate the security issues that allowed the breach to happen and has put the server back in operation with the new security measures in place.

The university has notified everyone affected by the breach and is offering free credit monitoring and other services. Students and faculty can call 541-713-0400 during business hours for more information.

Clark said such cyberattacks have become commonplace in recent years. The last computer security breach at OSU happened in May 2019 and affected 630 records.

“Any number of records being compromised is a matter of importance to the university,” Clark added. “The university’s efforts to protect its records and advance its security systems is a daily exercise as a result of the pressure global cybercriminals place on security systems.”

+1 
osu-steve-clark

Steve Clark

 Jim Day

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

OSU board OKs fall reopening
Local

OSU board OKs fall reopening

  • Updated

Oregon State University is moving ahead with plans to resume some in-person classes this fall despite opposition from some faculty and Corvall…

+2
New OSU police chief resigns
Local

New OSU police chief resigns

  • Updated

The head of Oregon State University’s fledgling police force has submitted his resignation before it even had a chance to get off the ground, …

OSU faculty balk at reopening
Local

OSU faculty balk at reopening

  • Updated

As Oregon State University prepares to resume some level of in-person instruction starting Sept. 1, some faculty members are pushing back agai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News