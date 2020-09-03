Computer breach at OSU exposes personal info of 1,700 students and faculty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Personal information of some Oregon State University students and faculty members may have been compromised during a computer security breach this summer.

A hacker accessed a computer server for the university’s Ecampus online education program, gaining access to records containing the names and OSU email addresses of about 1,700 students and faculty, the university announced on Thursday.

In the case of some of those individuals, the hacker also gained access to their personal mailing addresses and phone numbers.

No Social Security numbers or financial data were exposed in the incident, according to university officials.

“We discovered the security incident on July 27, undertook an investigation of the breach and contacted state and federal authorities, including the FBI,” OSU spokesman Steve Clark said.

The hacker has not yet been identified, but the FBI is pursuing a criminal investigation into the matter, Clark added.

In the meantime, OSU has taken steps to eliminate the security issues that allowed the breach to happen and has put the server back in operation with the new security measures in place.