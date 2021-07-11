Conservation efforts help save butterfly native to Willamette Valley

Positive Results

The result of all this effort is that Fender’s blue now occupies twice the acreage it did in 2000, when it was first listed. Its overall population has quadrupled.

Strong populations can now be found in the Mary’s Peak Wilderness Area in Benton County, in the Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge in Polk County, and at the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area west of Eugene. A new population has even popped up in parts of Yamhill and Washington counties, which is the furthest north these butterflies have ever been found.

Conservationists say that the mammoth effort wouldn’t have been successful without the cooperation of many different groups. Oregonians — and residents of Benton County, specifically — have been crucial to the undertaking, they say.

“Benton County has had an important role in the conservation of Fender’s blue for many years,” said Kaye with the IAE, which is based in Corvallis. “We were the main contractor that worked with Benton County and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. That alone has had a huge impact in our ability to preserve habitats that have been crucial for conservation.”