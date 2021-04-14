Construction completed at West Albany High School

When West Albany High School freshmen walk into the building on Thursday and Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic, it won’t be the same old West.

On Wednesday, Greater Albany Public Schools marked the completion of another bond project by officially cutting the ribbon for West Albany High School.

The addition of about 10,000 square feet of new educational space was part of a list of projects financed by a $159 million bond measure passed by voters in May 2017. Bond dollars went toward the construction of new schools, upgrades in technology, seismic upgrades and additional career and technical education spaces.

According to the district, about 53% of bond funds went to local contractors.

At West, construction began in March 2019 and will finish up this week. About $62 million was spent on a new auxiliary gym, a new auditorium that will be shared with the community, upgraded CTE spaces, an upgraded student commons, an entryway, seismic renovations and tennis courts.

Some of the new spaces have already been in use during the pandemic by the few students who were permitted to have in-person instruction. But come Thursday and Friday, the doors will be open to a more traditional set of students.