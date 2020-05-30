Construction project along Highway 20 will affect traffic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting Sunday, those traveling to and from Lebanon along Highway 20 will encounter single-lane closures and intermittent delays.

The Cox Creek - Reeves Parkway Paving Project will begin in order to repave a section of the highway, apply new striping and install centerline rumble strips. According to ODOT, the project is scheduled to finish by the end of the summer.

Work will typically take place at night, running from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m Sunday through Friday., but some work will be done Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays and construction noise.

The project has an estimated design and construction cost of $3 million and will run from milepost 2 to 12.5.

More information on the project can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21237

