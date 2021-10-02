Contested sheriff's races rare for Linn and Benton counties, though maybe not next year

“A deputy writes a traffic citation, if it’s a handwritten one then later they have to go back in and plug it into the computer,” he said. “I think we should have someone in our records department plugging those things into the computer … then we can focus on having deputies serving more of their deputy function and being out on the road.”

Current Sheriff Jim Yon said that what can seem like mismanagement to some people is actually an important part of protecting the county, and the sheriff’s office itself, from liability.

“An example would be somebody at the county parks who gets injured and we’re in there,” Yon said of times when extra documentation may be necessary. “To protect the county from different liabilities … it’s just those documentation things that will save the county some time, interest and money, which in turn saves the taxpayer.”

He also said this is an example of the ways in which the sheriff has to consider things beyond just the direct law enforcement practicalities.

“I always have to look at everything 360 degrees and from 30,000 feet, and then come down to a lower elevation for a more detailed look if I need to,” Yon said. “I’ve worked my way up through the chain of command and learned a lot of things that way that I would not have learned otherwise.”

