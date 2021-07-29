Cooling centers open Friday and Saturday in Benton, Linn counties

Higher-risk individuals, including the elderly, infants, those with preexisting health conditions that affect thermoregulation and those living in older and/or poorly insulated/ventilated dwellings are at greater risk during extreme heat events.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, shelter in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is an emergency; if you notice someone exhibiting signs of it, call 911. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

