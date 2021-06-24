Cooling centers to operate in mid-valley this weekend

In Albany, a cooling center for senior residents will be offered at the main branch of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Those who use the center should use the parking lot on the 14th Avenue side of the building and the marked entrance on the east side of the parking lot due to road construction on Davidson Street Southeast.

C.H.A.N.C.E. Albany, 231 Lyon Street S., also is running a cooling center on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water and snacks will be available, according to the city of Albany’s news release.

The Lebanon Soup Kitchen, at 170 E. Grant St. in First Christian Church, will have a cooling station that will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release from Lebanon Community Schools. The district has cancelled its summer school program on Monday for all grades, including academic and enrichment activities. Residents will be notified of any changes past Monday.

The River Center in Lebanon, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, also will operate a cooling center on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., said Nancy Brewer, interim city manager, in a brief interview.