Cooper Whitman named Pacific Power’s new regional business manager for Willamette Valley

Pacific Power announced that Cooper Whitman will assume the role of Regional Business Manager in the North Santiam Canyon and several Willamette Valley communities.

In the role of regional business manager, Whitman, who resides in Lebanon, will maintain the company’s relationships in his communities of responsibility as well as manage the accounts of Pacific Power’s large commercial and industrial customers in the area. Whitman has been involved in mid-valley economic development for several years, having served as an economic development specialist in Marion County and as president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce.

Alan Meyer, who served as Pacific Power’s main contact with customers in the mid-valley and canyon areas for over a decade as well as overseeing other regional business managers, will serve as the regional business manager for communities in Josephine County.

Whitman will be the main source of contact for local government, community and business organizations in Aumsville, Brownsville, Coburg, Cottage Grove, Creswell, Jefferson, Junction city, Lebanon, Mill City, Monroe, Scio, Stayton and Sweet Home. Celeste Kruger will continues to serve the communities in Benton and western Linn County as Regional Business Manager.

For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net.

