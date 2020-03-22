Coping with the crisis: Mid-valley residents tell their stories

The safety net

Being the primary provider of year-round after-school care services for the Corvallis community -- this has a big impact. We had a mom in our lobby in tears when we announced we’d be closed until March 31. She wondered what she was going to do. I have heard from a few parents that they’ve had to leave their kids home alone because they don’t have any other care options. I know that some families are forming groups to help provide child care, but for families that are not as connected with a strong social network, and some of our single working parents, this is a crisis for the family. We also worry about youth living in homes that are not safe, and now the kids have no respite place to be outside of the home. Losing regular contact with our youth development staff and positive mentors and their friends is a problem for our most vulnerable youth. This is showing up (probably silently because it’s hard to see) as an equity issue for youth that don’t have someone that can be providing the academic and enrichment opportunities, especially if the child is left home alone.