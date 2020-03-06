CORONAVIRUS FIGURES (Updated March 6)
  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Testing

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

 CDC via AP

Information current as of 2 p.m. March 6, 2020:

OREGON

TEST RESULTS FOR PERSONS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Positive: 3

Negative: 64

Pending: 28

Total PUI since Jan. 24: 95

PERSONS UNDER MONITORING

Current: 190

PUM who have completed monitoring without developing symptoms or were determined to have no risk: 247

Total PUM since Jan. 24: 437

MID-VALLEY RESOURCES

Benton County Health Department: https://www.co.benton.or.us/health or 541-766-6835.

Coronavirus fact sheet: http://bit.ly/2OIexkj

Linn County Health Department: https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ or 541-967-3888.

Oregon State University Student Health Services: https://studenthealth.oregonstate.edu/ or 541-737-9355 (students are advised to call the below number first)

Oregon State University Student Health Services Nurses Advice Line: 541-737-2724

OTHER STATES REPORTING CASES

Washington state: 51 to 100 (70 reported)

California: 21 to 50 (45 reported)

New York: 11 to 20 (14 reported)

Arizona: 1 to 5

Colorado: 1 to 5

Florida: 1 to 5

Georgia: 1 to 5

Illinois: 1 to 5

Maryland: 1 to 5

Massachusetts: 1 to 5

Nevada: 1 to 5

New Hampshire: 1 to 5

New Jersey: 1 to 5

North Carolina: 1 to 5

Rhode Island: 1 to 5

Tennessee: 1 to 5

Texas: 1 to 5

Wisconsin: 1 to 5

UNITED STATES

Total cases: 164

Total deaths: 11

States reporting cases: 19

U.S. CASES REPORTED TO THE CDC

Travel-related: 36

Person-to-person spread: 18

Under investigation: 110

Total cases: 164

CASES AMONG PERSONS REPATRIATED TO THE U.S.

Wuhan, China: 3

Diamond Princess cruise ship: 46

SOURCES

Centers for Disease Control

Oregon Health Authority

World Health Organization

OTHER SOURCES

About COVID-19

Advisory information

Coronavirus Q&A

Condition overview

