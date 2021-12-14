Coronavirus update: OHA confirms 3 Omicron cases, 49 new deaths (6 local)

In Tuesday’s Oregon Health Authority report, the organization logged 883 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number for the state to 402,436.

The state also recorded 49 new COVID-19-related deaths. This makes Oregon’s death toll 5,469.

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed Monday three Omicron variant cases in the state.

According to OHA the cases were identified as:

A Multnomah County resident in their 20s who tested positive Dec. 7 and was fully vaccinated. They traveled internationally to Canada before symptom onset.

A Washington County resident in their 20s who tested positive Dec. 9 and was fully vaccinated.

A Washington County resident in their 30s who tested positive Dec. 9 who was fully vaccinated. They traveled internationally to Mexico before symptom onset.

Benton County reported 11 new instances of the virus and one new death. The cumulative number of cases in the county is 6,342 and the running number of COVID-19 related deaths is 42.

Linn County logged 50 new cases, making the total number of cases in the county 15,279. The county also reported five new deaths. The death toll is now 198.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 382 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 26 fewer than the last report. There are also 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine fewer than the previous data.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds, making for a 9% availability. There are also 272 available adult non-ICU beds, a 7% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 7% of adult ICU beds available and 4% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 20,015 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 21,820 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, 2.99 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.73 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 201,786 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 50 million.

The CDC also logged 1,350 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 796,010.

