Corvallis adding 4-way stop at Witham Hill-Circle
Corvallis adding 4-way stop at Witham Hill-Circle

corvallis city hall 16

Corvallis City Hall 

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media

Residents of northwest Corvallis are going to have to adjust to a new transportation setup.

The corner of Northwest Witham Hill and Northwest Circle Boulevard is getting a four-way stop sign. Previously, traffic on Witham Hill had the right of way and there were stop signs on the Circle side of the intersection.

Circle was recently extended to Harrison Boulevard to accommodate the Domain Corvallis student housing project, and city of Corvallis officials undertook a yearlong safety study to gauge the impact of the change.

The study led Public Works officials to conclude that a four-way stop was needed. Officials also are adding a crosswalk at the Witham Hill-Circle intersection as well.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

