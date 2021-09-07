Corvallis adds 118 acres for housing

Hennum said she thinks that Benton County might have passed its peak with new cases from the delta variant. The state as a whole, she said, has not. Statewide the test positivity is at 12.3%, but it is 7.1% in Benton.

Hospitalizations peaked at 30 toward the end of August, Hennum said, which represents the hospital’s highest total of the pandemic. That admissions number, combined with a staffing shortage, Hennum described as “a potent mix.”

Hennum said that 85% of the hospital’s more than 2,000 employees have been vaccinated and that she is hopeful that plans for booster shots for already-vaccinated individuals will come to pass later this month as proposed.

Hennum also said that she “doesn’t anticipate change in mask or PPE use for the near future. They will be part of our lives in hospitals for quite some time.”

Hennum was asked by how community members should make decisions on whether to make the trip to the hospital.

“If you are having respiratory issues and difficulty breathing,” Hennum said, “you should come into the emergency room. I never want people to delay care because they are concerned about hospital capacity.”

Hennum also said that in her 35 years in health care she “has never experienced such a protracted period of stress.”

