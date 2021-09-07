Corvallis adds 118 acres for housing

The city of Corvallis has 118 new acres of property to work with as it deals with housing challenges.
The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved formal findings in the case of the Marys Annexation, which was tentatively approved at the council’s July 19 session.
Councilors took four votes, one to approve the annexation and three more as ordinances, which will a) annex the portion of the property outside city limits; b) amend the zoning map for the tax lots in the 118 acres; and c) remove the property from the jurisdiction of the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District.
The land, which currently is used as a tree farm, is at the northeast corner of West Hills Road and 53rd Street. Property owner David Lin has announced plans to develop the property as housing.
Tuesday’s action only approved the annexation of the property into the city’s stock of land and changed the zoning to conform to city residential zones. Lin still must apply for permits to build housing and the required infrastructure. Buildout is likely years if not a decade away.
“With this we are making a big step toward all sorts of things, including housing in Corvallis. So thanks for that,” said Mayor Biff Traber after the votes, which took place with little or no additional discussion.
The decisions can be appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals, but such action must be filed with 21 days.
The decision likely means perhaps more than 1,000 units of housing will be built on the property. It would be the largest single development in Corvallis in at least a decade. In recent years the largest developments have been student housing, including the Retreat (approximately 1,000 bedrooms), Domain Corvallis (approximately 900 bedrooms) and the Sierra complex at Washington Yards (approximately 700 bedrooms).
In terms of single-family construction the Ponderosa Ridge development, currently in progress in northwest Corvallis, consists of just 275 units. It remains to be seen how many units ultimately will be developed in the 200 or so acres in the Timberhill area above Kings Boulevard.
The council held a public hearing on the Marys Annexation at its June 21 meeting, but requests to hold the record open and to allow Lin to make a final argument postponed deliberations until July 19. The key issue during deliberations was transportation, with community members expressing concerns about traffic impacts on West Hills Road, which forms the southern border of the property.
Lin said he is planning an additional collector street that would connect 53rd Street with 35th Street via Sagebrush Drive in the Retreat student housing complex, but councilors urged that the new road, or at least a bike-pedestrian path, be completed before significant building takes place.
Councilors also heard a presentation on COVID from Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center CEO Laura Hennum.
Hennum said she thinks that Benton County might have passed its peak with new cases from the delta variant. The state as a whole, she said, has not. Statewide the test positivity is at 12.3%, but it is 7.1% in Benton.
Hospitalizations peaked at 30 toward the end of August, Hennum said, which represents the hospital’s highest total of the pandemic. That admissions number, combined with a staffing shortage, Hennum described as “a potent mix.”
Hennum said that 85% of the hospital’s more than 2,000 employees have been vaccinated and that she is hopeful that plans for booster shots for already-vaccinated individuals will come to pass later this month as proposed.
Hennum also said that she “doesn’t anticipate change in mask or PPE use for the near future. They will be part of our lives in hospitals for quite some time.”
Hennum was asked by how community members should make decisions on whether to make the trip to the hospital.
“If you are having respiratory issues and difficulty breathing,” Hennum said, “you should come into the emergency room. I never want people to delay care because they are concerned about hospital capacity.”
Hennum also said that in her 35 years in health care she “has never experienced such a protracted period of stress.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.