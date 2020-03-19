Corvallis adds to closures

The city of Corvallis has extended its library and Parks and Recreation closures to April 28.

Previously the city had announced the closure of the library, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Majestic Theatre through the end of March.

City officials said that the extension is aimed at keeping Corvallis in line with guidelines announced by Gov. Kate Brown to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The library closures also affect branches in Alsea, Monroe and Philomath as well as the Bookmobile, whose stops have been suspended.

The Parks and Recreation closures also affect programming such as classes, events and other activities as well as programs run by the Corvallis Community Center.

Library meeting rooms remain unavailable for use as well as the Tunison Room, the Corl House, the Walnut Room and the Walnut Barn. Also closed are the front desks and lobbies at City Hall, the Finance Department, Public Works, the Parks and Recreation Department at Avery Park, the downtown fire station and the Law Enforcement Building.

The city may announce additional steps in the coming days to bolster prevention effort.

