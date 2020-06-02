Corvallis adopts "vision zero" traffic safety concept

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council vote unanimously Monday night in favor of a resolution that supports the “vision zero” transportation concept.

Vision zero emphasizes the responsibilities of all road users and aims to reduce or eliminate all transportation system deaths. Bicycle and pedestrian advocates first brought the concept to the council in August 2018 amid concerns about safety in the Highway 99 corridor in South Corvallis.

Those concerns have increased since then, with a total of three fatalities (two cyclists and one pedestrian) since June 2018.

The concept, which began in Sweden, has been adopted by Eugene, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.

In other council action in a three-hour, 45-minute meeting that was dominated by a discussion of the city budget and hate/bias response.:

• Councilors selected members for the Planning Commission and the Historic Resources Commission. Elected to the planning body were Kailey Kornhauser, Susan Morré and Paul Woods. Jim Ridlington, Tamara Gann and Frank Arms won seats on the historic resources panel.