Corvallis approves aid to low-income residents

The Corvallis City Council is moving forward with a program that would provide assistance to low-income residents on their city services bill.
Councilors approved a plan for the program at its Tuesday meeting, but the issue must come back to the council via an ordinance at a future meeting.
The city services bill, which is paid by residents, business, churches and nonprofits such as Samaritan Health Services and Oregon State University, pays for water, storm water, waste water, public transit, urban forestry, sidewalks, street maintenance and public safety.
Councilors have approved significant increases in the bill in recent years for streets and public safety, and councilors have been working on ways to limit the impact on low-income residents. The average monthly bill for single-family residents is about $95.
The program approved unanimously Tuesday would reduce the bill by $25 per month to those who apply and qualify under the same guidelines the city’s Parks and Recreation Department uses for its scholarship program.
In addition, all other city services bill customers would pay a monthly surcharge of 35 cents, which is designed to pay for the program.
Tweaking those numbers remains a strong possibility because city officials have no way of predicting how many families will apply for the reductions.
In the main action of the meeting, as reported in Wednesday’s editions, councilors approved a resolution urging and encouraging residents to limit indoor and outdoor social get-togethers to 10 persons or less to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
In other action from the meeting, which lasted 4 hours and 2 minutes (all votes were unanimous):
• Councilors passed a resolution officially forwarding the list of candidates for council seats to the voters for the Nov. 3 election.
• Councilors agreed on a plan to interview Philomath Judge Larry J. Blake, Jr., for the Corvallis Municipal Court judge position that Chris Dunfield will vacate at the end of this year.
• Councilors voted to appropriate $255,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) for 15 micro shelters that will be built by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis.
