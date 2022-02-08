Corvallis approves councilor, mayor pay on split vote

By the narrowest of margins, Corvallis city councilors approved a plan to pay themselves in hopes that some money would attract a more diverse candidate pool for elected offices.

Starting in November, the stipends will be set at $560 a month for the mayor, $460 for council president, $410 for council vice president, and $360 for councilors.

The controversy at the City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 centered around who should sign off on the decision, themselves or the voters.

Initially, the compensation ordinance received a 4-4 vote, with councilors Charlyn Ellis, Jan Napack, Paul Shaffer and Laurie Chaplen opposing. Councilors Gabe Shepherd, Andrew Struthers, Tracey Yee and Charles Maughan approved.

Councilor Hyatt Lytle, serving as acting mayor, cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the ordinance.

In discussing the stipend, Ellis, Shaffer and Napack said they would prefer to send the question of compensation to the voters. Maughan, noting a packed election cycle, shared concerns about getting attention for the issue. He initially supported putting compensation on the upcoming ballot.

“I do believe it’s the community’s voices that matter most,” Maughan said. “But this year I see it as getting lost in the mayhem.”

Reading from a prepared statement, Shepherd said he previously would have supported a public vote on council stipends. However, after more discussion about the complexity and cost of doing so, he changed his mind.

He also cited tight timelines for getting the issue on the May ballot and an apparent lack of opposition.

“If it would be extra work for us, extra work for staff, cost the city extra, and almost no one has reached out in opposition, I don’t know why we would go through that extra effort just to confirm what we’ve already heard or already feel,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd previously said he considers compensation to be an equity issue. He wants to make it easier for single parents, people with hourly jobs, college students and others to overcome barriers to public service including the cost of lost time in the workplace, school or with family.

After the vote, Ellis moved to send the questions to the voters, which was seconded by Shaffer. Napack supported the motion, which failed on a 3-5 vote. The stipend program is slated to begin in November, when elections could change the composition of the council.

“I’m just deeply uncomfortable about the idea of shifting the budget in this way without asking the voters,” Ellis said.

Several councilors countered that the ordinance could be challenged by a citizen referendum if opposition should arise, or the voters could express their discontent at the ballot box.

The council last discussed stipends at the council meeting Jan. 18. The nine-member body has served as volunteers, with Mayor Biff Traber earning a $100 monthly stipend.

A citizen task force had recommended $425 per month for mayor, $325 monthly for council president, $275 a month for council vice president, and $225 a month for councilors.

But an amendment at the Jan. 18 meeting set the stipend at the higher rates approved Monday. The ordinance replaces a standing policy to reimburse business expenses. Under it, councilors can still put in for reimbursement of approved trainings and conferences and associated travel expenses.

Councilors have the ability to accept the stipends in whole or in part, and can decline them altogether. Any increases or decreases would require a general election and new term for the mayor and council before taking effect.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

