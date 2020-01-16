Corvallis approves new Taco Bell outlet

A new Taco Bell franchise is coming to Corvallis.

The Corvallis Planning Commission approved a pair of applications Jan. 8 that will allow the new outlet to be built at the corner of Southwest Research Way and Technology Loop.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The proposal required votes on a lot development option because of code variations and also a conditional use permit because of the drive-through component.

Commissioners voted 6-0 on the lot development option, with Penny York, Paul Woods, Jonathan Strittholt, Tom Jensen, Carl Price and Kailey Kornhauser all voting in favor. Jensen cast the lone no vote in a 5-1 decision to approve the conditional use permit.

No information was available on when the restaurant will open.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0