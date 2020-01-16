Corvallis approves new Taco Bell outlet

A new Taco Bell franchise is coming to Corvallis.
The Corvallis Planning Commission approved a pair of applications Jan. 8 that will allow the new outlet to be built at the corner of Southwest Research Way and Technology Loop.
The proposal required votes on a lot development option because of code variations and also a conditional use permit because of the drive-through component.
Commissioners voted 6-0 on the lot development option, with Penny York, Paul Woods, Jonathan Strittholt, Tom Jensen, Carl Price and Kailey Kornhauser all voting in favor. Jensen cast the lone no vote in a 5-1 decision to approve the conditional use permit.
No information was available on when the restaurant will open.