Corvallis approves social service, housing funding

The Corvallis City Council unanimously approved nearly $1.7 million in spending that will assist housing programs and social service providers at its remote Monday night meeting.

The money comes from a wide range of ongoing federal and local sources, with additional funds arriving via federal coronavirus relief funds. Also, some federal funds have been reallocated to assist with city and county COVID-19 needs.

Here is a look at the spending and projects approved. Please note that administration costs of approximately $195,000 are part of the overall expenditures:

Human services

The annual federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding will provide $233,000, with $150,000 going to the new Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis day-care program. The remaining $83,000 will be divided among the South Corvallis Food Bank ($15,000), Community Outreach Inc. ($14,000), Jackson Street Youth Services ($12,500), Room at the Inn women’s shelter ($11,500), and $10,000 apiece for the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, the Old Mill Center for Children and Families and Work Unlimited.

Capital projects

The city also had approximately $445,000 in held over CDBG funding that it will spend on three capital projects and two new programs.