Corvallis-area libraries opening up with 'browse and go' format

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is opening up again, with the main branch in Corvallis also getting some new space to work with.

The library, which has been forced to use walk-up service and delivery modes during the pandemic, opened a “browse and go” service at the Alsea and Monroe branches on June 1. Philomath follows Monday, with Corvallis opening up on June 21.

The buildings will be open the same hours as they were pre-pandemic, but library director Ashlee Chavez cautions that “we will ask that you browse for your items and then take them back home to enjoy, rather than doing so in the building."

Self-checkout will be used, Chavez said, with staff available to help with checkout issues.

Delivery service still will be available to everyone in the district and Chavez said that patrons “are free to use both browse and go and delivery in whatever combination you like.”

The delivery program has been a huge success for the library, which expects to hit 100,000 deliveries — that’s deliveries, not items — next month.