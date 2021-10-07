Corvallis-area libraries shift hours slightly

A slight shift in patron patterns has led the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library to tweak its hours.

Effective Oct. 14 the Corvallis and Philomath branches will open one hour earlier and close one hour earlier on most days. City Manager Mark Shepard announced the change at Monday’s City Council change and the update also was noted in library Director’s Ashlee Chavez’s monthly letter to the community. Hours will not change in the Monroe and Alsea branches.

Hours in Corvallis will be:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours in Philomath will be:

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: closed