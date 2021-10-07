Corvallis-area libraries shift hours slightly

A slight shift in patron patterns has led the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library to tweak its hours.
Effective Oct. 14 the Corvallis and Philomath branches will open one hour earlier and close one hour earlier on most days. City Manager Mark Shepard announced the change at Monday’s City Council change and the update also was noted in library Director’s Ashlee Chavez’s monthly letter to the community. Hours will not change in the Monroe and Alsea branches.
Hours in Corvallis will be:
Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hours in Philomath will be:
Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday: closed
“Without the large evening events of the past, we have noticed that the number of library visitors during evening hours has sharply dropped,” Chavez wrote in her letter. “The foot traffic during these hours is minimal at best and we take that as a sign that you might prefer something different from what you (are) used to.”
Chavez also noted that the main reason evening events have declined is the pandemic.
Chavez also advised patrons in her letter that “we continue to offer our delivery service to everyone who resides in our library service district. We highly encourage you to use delivery service if the new hours affect your hours of access to the building.”
Chavez said that library staff track customer traffic on an hourly basis and “will continually re-evaluate community demand and adjust as needed.”
