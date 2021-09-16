Corvallis art class paints Philomath farm truck

Mushrooms were growing out of the doors and an elk ended up plastered on the hood, but all that was a good thing Thursday morning at Linus Pauling Middle School.

Students from Claudia Hall’s art class spent their class period outdoors with an unusual canvas for their advanced art project — a flatbed truck courtesy of Gathering Together Farm.

“I personally really enjoy it,” said Anaken Garinger after the eighth-grader completed an owl to hover over the elk on the hood. “We get to go paint a truck. It’s something new.”

“This is actually the fourth truck that Linus Pauling Middle School has painted,” Hall said. “They are hard-working trucks at the farm but they've been uplifted with the art that my students create.”

Halfway through the period, dragonflies decorated the fenders, a salamander graced the hood and a school of fish flowed below the driver's side window.

“I’ve never done something like this before,” Garinger said. “Personally I'm not very artistic, but this is a nice way to kind of blend stuff together. Not everyone is focusing on your piece. It's about everyone’s stuff.”

