Corvallis arts organizations receive grants (Feb. 11)

Awards totaling $910,568 were recently distributed to 150 arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Program.

Ranging from $2,828 to $ 22,888, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission, and budgets over $150,000. Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program, which funds an additional 97 organizations.

Fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Grants were awarded to two Corvallis organizations. The Corvallis Arts Center Inc. received $5,467, and the Corvallis Youth Symphony Association received $3,211.

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services.

