Corvallis backs 10-person outdoor events

The Corvallis City Council has joined Oregon State University and Benton County in an effort to limit the coronavirus spread once the university reopens later this month.
Councilors voted unanimously, although three said that they did so begrudgingly, to urge and encourage residents to limit indoor AND outdoor get-togethers to 10 individuals.
The addition of the outdoor limit represents a stricter approach than that of current state guidelines. OSU officials suggested the idea at an Aug. 24 briefing with city and county officials. The Benton County Board of Commissioners has signed off on the plan.
The debate lasted 90 minutes, including a 10-minute recess. Along the way the councilors dealt with two amendments. One would have eliminated the number 10 from the resolution and just encourage residents to limit get-togethers “in size.” It failed on a 7-2 vote, with Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) providing the support.
The second amendment, which passed unanimously, changed the language in the resolution from “social gatherings” to “social get-togethers.” Some councilors felt that gatherings might target events such as the Corvallis Farmers’ Market, which attracts many more than 10 individuals, but those individuals are never in just one group.
“I hope we can keep a cool head when the spread goes up,” said Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull during the deliberations. “This resolution treats everyone equally. OSU is taking a leadership role and we are supporting that effort. We’re working together as a community. We all have to change our behavior in the short term so that we can be successful in the long term.”
“I‘m concerned about this in general,” said Ward 6”s Nancy Wyse, one of the three “begrudgers” who still voted yes, along with Struthers and Napack. “We’re doing this to target students, and it feels uncomfortable to me. People who are already following the guidelines will continue to do so and people who don’t won’t. That feels unfair to me.”
Councilors could have considered an ordinance instead of a resolution but such a move would have added an enforcement requirement that councilors found objectionable.
“I don’t think that the Corvallis Police Department should become the Corvallis mask enforcers,” said Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5.
Also, several councilors noted that if the initiative needs tweaking it’s easier to do with a resolution than an ordinance.
Ellis also put forth three additional motions meant to guide the process moving forward. The three motions, all of which passed unanimously, include the following requests:
1: That OSU regularly inform the council regarding data gathered on the COVID-19 spread and the student conduct issues that result.
2: That OSU and the Benton County Health Department provide regular reports on wastewater surveillance testing and contact tracing.
3: And that OSU should include the community as well as the campus in its Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) testing program, which has conducted random tests in Corvallis, Lincoln County, Bend and Hermiston.
OSU officials responded positively to the council’s suggestions, although Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing, noted that the university already is working on the second and third requests.
OSU, Clark said has been conducting wastewater surveillance testing in Corvallis throughout the summer and has been posting the results on its website. In addition, OSU plans random TRACE testing in Corvallis this Saturday and Sunday. Contact tracing, Clark, noted, is the purview of Benton County and the university cannot play a role there.
The student code piece, Clark said, might be trickier to manage. He noted that the code of conduct extends far beyond off-campus parties to academic fraud and behavior in residents’ halls and that there are student confidentiality issues that play into the discussion.
Clark suggested that the council provide more specific information regarding just what it was looking for in Ellis' first supplemental motion.
OSU's fall term begins Sept. 23. OSU officials have said that they expect 95% of students will be "distance learners" and not appear on campus, although it is likely that many of those students still will live in Corvallis.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
