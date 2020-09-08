Corvallis backs 10-person outdoor events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council has joined Oregon State University and Benton County in an effort to limit the coronavirus spread once the university reopens later this month.

Councilors voted unanimously, although three said that they did so begrudgingly, to urge and encourage residents to limit indoor AND outdoor get-togethers to 10 individuals.

The addition of the outdoor limit represents a stricter approach than that of current state guidelines. OSU officials suggested the idea at an Aug. 24 briefing with city and county officials. The Benton County Board of Commissioners has signed off on the plan.

The debate lasted 90 minutes, including a 10-minute recess. Along the way the councilors dealt with two amendments. One would have eliminated the number 10 from the resolution and just encourage residents to limit get-togethers “in size.” It failed on a 7-2 vote, with Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) providing the support.

The second amendment, which passed unanimously, changed the language in the resolution from “social gatherings” to “social get-togethers.” Some councilors felt that gatherings might target events such as the Corvallis Farmers’ Market, which attracts many more than 10 individuals, but those individuals are never in just one group.