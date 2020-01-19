Corvallis barista finishes 23rd at national competition

Corvallis barista Morgan Eckroth finished 23rd in a national coffee competition on Jan. 11-12 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eckroth, a senior marketing major at Oregon State University, works as the social media manager and barista at the downtown Tried & True Coffee outlet.
She finished 31st in the same event a year ago. Had she finished in the top 18 she would have advanced to an event in Orange County, California.
“It was a fantastic weekend and although I unfortunately didn’t move on I came incredibly close,” Eckroth said.