Corvallis beauticians make home care kits for clients

Some routines keep you fed. Others keep you sane.

Grocery stores, for example, are deemed essential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. But salons, where self-care is accomplished but social distancing is nearly impossible, aren’t.

“Some of these people come religiously every two weeks,” said Corvallis nail technician Hannah Menino. “I just want to let my clients know that I’m here with them through everything.”

So Menino and hairstylist Tiana Holland decided to take a restaurant-like approach to some of their services: home delivery. The two beauty professionals, who work out of Juniper Beauty salon on Fourth Street, are putting together kits so their clients can take off those month-old acrylic nails or touch-up gray roots while they’re stuck at home.

“There’s bigger issues in the world right now,” Holland said, “But for a lot of women … even when you’re not styling it or going out, at least having your (hair) color done makes them feel better about themselves.”