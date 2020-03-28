Corvallis beauticians make home care kits for clients

Some routines keep you fed. Others keep you sane.
Grocery stores, for example, are deemed essential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. But salons, where self-care is accomplished but social distancing is nearly impossible, aren’t.
“Some of these people come religiously every two weeks,” said Corvallis nail technician Hannah Menino. “I just want to let my clients know that I’m here with them through everything.”
So Menino and hairstylist Tiana Holland decided to take a restaurant-like approach to some of their services: home delivery. The two beauty professionals, who work out of Juniper Beauty salon on Fourth Street, are putting together kits so their clients can take off those month-old acrylic nails or touch-up gray roots while they’re stuck at home.
“There’s bigger issues in the world right now,” Holland said, “But for a lot of women … even when you’re not styling it or going out, at least having your (hair) color done makes them feel better about themselves.”
For her recurring clients, Holland is putting together bags with travel-sized portions of hair color and color activator as well as equipment including application bottles and rubber gloves for protection from the chemicals. For people used to using salon-brand products, she can send them to those who ask too.
Some nail paints and extensions — like gel polish, dip powder and acrylics — require more than just polish remover. So Menino is making take-off kits with nail files, buffers, cotton, tin foil and acetone.
The two women are making no-contact home deliveries around Linn and Benton counties, or may mail them to people farther away. Holland’s kits cost between $35-50 and Menino’s are around $10.
It’s been nearly two weeks since Oregon banned gatherings of 25 or more people, effectively shuttering many businesses where too many people could be within 6 feet of each other.
The name of the game for both women now is restoring a sense of normalcy in a time of heightened anxiety. Even if it’s as simple as doing your own nails, Menino said, “it’s nice to be able to control one thing.”
She noted it’s been hard transitioning to social distancing from the “beauty therapy” of literally holding hands and talking with numerous people each day.
As for their livelihoods, both Holland and Menino have seen sharp declines in their incomes. Being independent contractors renting space in the salon, they rely on tips and aren’t on anyone’s payroll. Now April bills are coming up.
“I was going from usually making about $1,000 a week to none, so it’s pretty scary,” Menino said.
The kits don’t come close to making up for lost income, the two said, but it’s a way to reaffirm their loyalty to their customers after canceling so many appointments due to the pandemic.
“This is my way of giving them an option and not just being like ‘OK, sorry!’” Holland said.
Holland and Menino can be reached by visiting juniperbeauty.com.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
