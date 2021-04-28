Corvallis-Benton board finalizes homeless recommendations

Others in the group agreed that managed camping was not the best solution, but they also wanted to keep it in the toolbox.

“You can’t rule it out,” said board member Andrea Myhre of Corvallis Housing First. “You have to provide something for people.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Board member Aleita Hass-Holcombe, a longtime volunteer and coordinator with the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, said it was unfortunate that a proposed fenced, 24-tent managed camping pilot project next to the BMX track off Southeast Chapman Place never got off the ground.

“It would have given us a model for how it could work," she said. "We needed that step. Otherwise, we are kidding ourselves.”

Stotsenberg, who hosts the Corvallis Homeless Solutions Facebook group, countered that the managed camp plan only had 24 slots.

“What do you do with the other 80 people who are camping in the area?” Stotsenberg asked, while also saying that microshelters would provide “a better bang for the buck” than managed camping.