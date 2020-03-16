Corvallis, Benton Co. set up emergency center

Key questions councilors had for McCarthy and Shepard included how quickly testing for the virus can be implemented and how to care for homeless individuals, who can’t take advantage of the two key virus preventive measures — social distancing and washing your hands.

Shepard emphasized those two issues in his remarks during the meeting and noted adjustments that the city has made as a result of the outbreak are guided by them.

The city has closed the library, the pool at the Majestic Theatre. Access to City Hall will be limited going forward and those wishing to make utility payments at the Finance Department must now put them in a drop box because the office will be closed.

“The situation remains extremely dynamic,” Shepard said, noting Gov. Kate Brown’s change of mind on restaurant and bar shutdowns on Monday before moving forward with the closure order.

“I would expect things to continue to change and we need to be adaptable and ready for change," Shepard said.

All city meetings of advisory boards through the end of the month have been canceled. The council’s next scheduled meeting is April 6, but Shepard noted that councilors might meet again via some remote technology. Or might meet later than April 6.