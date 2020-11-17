Corvallis, Benton County limit access

The utility bill center in the Madison building is closed, but customers can make payments online at www.corvallisoregon.gov/billing or by phone at 541-766-6949.

Benton County

Public access to all county building lobbies and meeting spaces will reopen Jan. 4, with the exception of the community health centers, which will remain open.

All community health clinics remain staffed and will continue to see patients in-person, by phone and virtually through telehealth. Patients must call their clinic to get instructions on how to safely enter the building when an in-person appointment is necessary.

Those with business at the Benton County Health Department should go to https://www.co.benton.or.us/health/, phone: 541-766-6835 or email https://www.co.benton.or.us/community/webform/contact-us.

Virtually all other county departments remain available online, by phone, email or in-person by appointment.

Those with business at the Benton County Circuit Court should note that it is a state agency and its access, calendar and business operations are controlled by the state. See https://www.courts.oregon.gov/courts/benton/Pages/default.aspx.