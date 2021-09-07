Corvallis, Benton county make progress on homelessness

Those cost estimates range from $420,000 to shelter 100 individuals for five months in hotel rooms to more than $2.6 million for an acquired building. No discussion of where the funds will come from was entertained. That, clearly, was a question for another day.

Here is a quick look at the five options:

Tents

There was virtually unanimous opposition to using tents, although some of the elected officials noted that short-term use of tents might be acceptable as long as the long-term plan called for transitioning to something else. The best thing about tents is that officials can make this solution happen the quickest.

Bilotta said that an inventory of Corvallis parks had been done and once those with natural resource/hazard issues were eliminated a list of 10 or so remained for possible camping. Recruiting an acre of so from five parks could accommodate the approximately 100 campers the city and county are hoping to work with.

Use of parks also could lead to problems with the Corvallis city charter, which added a voter-approved amendment in 2017 that limits use of park land for non-park uses.