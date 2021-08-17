Corvallis, Benton County set up 4th meeting on homelessness

City of Corvallis and Benton County officials met for 130 minutes Tuesday in a virtual work session on homelessness.

It was the third such meeting since the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), which includes city and county participation, issued a series of 12 recommendations to address the homeless challenge earlier this spring.

And it won’t be the final joint meeting, either. The Corvallis City Council, the Benton County Board of Commissioners and city and county staffers agreed to meet on Sept. 2 for another update.

Matters for further review include efforts to find shelter/camping space for the homeless this winter and hire the staffing to make the project succeed. Joe Kerby, administrator for Benton County, identified project management, communications and grant writers as the key staffers needed.

Councilors and commissioners offered a wide range of space solutions, including the Benton County Fairgrounds, hotels and motels and possible use of designated city parks.

It was the “this winter” piece that drove much of the discussion. Several elected officials, led by Ward 2 Corvallis Councilor Charles Maughan, expressed frustration that more progress had not been made given we already are in the middle of August.