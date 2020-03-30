Corvallis/Benton emergency center seeking protective gear

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The center is working in two teams of 20 or so individuals, with Lee leading one team and Corvallis Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy the other. The center started with the teams working two days on and two days off, but they have switched things up and now each team is working a five-day week before yielding to the other.

The teams have been growing slightly, Lee said, as they find gaps in the skill sets that they needed.

For example, they added Kate Porsche, the economic development manager for Corvallis and Benton County, Lee said, “to make contact with local businesses and help them navigate all of the announcements coming out at the state and federal level. This effort will become more important as the pandemic subsides and we focus on getting things back to normal and re-opening the economy.”

The EOC also has added information technology support to the operation. Accounting and finance, Lee said, are unappreciated pieces of the puzzle.

· "Both the city and the county have to track their daily expenditures so that we can apply for federal reimbursement once this is all over and done," he said.