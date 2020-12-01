Corvallis bias program may broaden reach

The hate and bias response initiative in Corvallis is kicking into a higher gear.
The project, paid for with $150,000 approved in June by the City Council, could expand into a regional entity, said Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard at a Tuesday night community forum on the project.
Shepard told participants in the virtual forum that he has spoken with officials in Philomath, Albany and Benton County about participation and that he plans to discuss the concept Tuesday with representatives of the Cascades West Council of Governments.
Shepard emphasized that no one has made any commitments, but he said he was encouraged by the interest from other entities. Shepard said that a project manager will be hired, but he noted that support staff might come from a regional entity rather than the city of Corvallis.
“It’s great to hear that Albany, Philomath and (the council of governments) all are leaning in together,” said Jason Dorsette, one of the facilitators at Tuesday’s event. “That is so inspirational. We’re in a really good situation to move the dial.”
Approximately 25 people took part in Tuesday’s forum, which was led by Soul Force Education, a diversity training group founded by Oregon State University officials Dorsette and Jonathan Stoll.
Participants broke into groups of four to six people and discussed the current state of hate and bias in Corvallis and what the city has to do to reach its goal of a more diverse and equitable community.
The community session is the first of three that Dorsette, who is also a local NAACP officer, and Stoll will lead. No dates have been set for the second and third forums.
Soul Force also has been conducting training sessions with Corvallis city leaders, including Shepard, Mayor Biff Traber, the nine councilors and city department heads. The first session was held Nov. 12, with three more sessions on the schedule, one each in December, January and February.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Stoll said of the effort. “We are all wanting to believe and wanting to have hope. But we can’t be inactive. Hope is not just sitting on your hands. It requires action and it requires change.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
